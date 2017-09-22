By Hanifat Mustapha:

Home-based Super Eagles coach, Salisu Yusuf, is eager to beat hosts and Nigeria’s arch-rivals Ghana fair and square in Sunday’s final of the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations, Completesportsnigeria.com report’s.

The home-based Super Eagles defeated the squirrels of Benin Republic 1-0 with a goal form Rabiu Ali in the 1th minutes of their semi-final game on Thursday.

Yusuf’s team was however. vilified in some quarters for lacking finesse and ‘winning urgly’ against Benin Republic who played bigger part of the match with ten players following the sending off of Marceline koukpo in the 33rd minute.

“The most important thing is you win and you are in a final. Even at the world cup stages, we’ve seen team with 10 men beating 11 men, so this is football, ” an unruffled Yusuf responded to the jibe in an interview with Wafu.com.

He added: “We feel happy to reach the final. No matter the level of competition, its always a delight to reach the final.”

“We look forward to our next match with a positive mind and see how we could be champions.”

The home-based Super Eagles of Nigeria Nigeria and Black Stars of Ghana will battle for the 2017 WAFA Cup of Nations title on Sunday, September 24 2017.

