Yusuf: Home Eagles Going Into WAFU Cup Semis With Confidence

Home-based Super Eagles coach Salisu Yusuf has stated that his players are now full of confidence going into the semi-finals of the 2017 West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations following their 2-0 win against hosts Ghana in Group A on Monday.

The home-based Eagles who had two points from their draws against Mali and Guines, needed an outright win against Ghana to progress into the semis

After a goalless first half, goals from Anthony Okpotu and Peter Eneji eventually secured the win and also qualification for the semi-finals.

The win saw both Nigeria on five points, qualify alongside Ghana who had already booked their passage into the last four. Guinea and Mali also in the group drew 1-1 in their last Group A match hence crashed out.

Reflecting on the win, Yusuf expressed his delight with the performance of his players.

“I am happy with the output of the boys on the day,” Yusuf told Thenff.com.

“I told them we just had to win and they went out there and got the job done. We look forward to the semi finals with confidence.”

The home-based Eagles semi-final opponent will be know today (Tuesday) after the final Group B games are decided.

Niger Republic are currently atop Group B on four points. Senegal and Benin Repulic who have three points apiece are second and third respectively. Cote d’Ivoire are bottom on just one point.

Niger will face Benin, while Cote d’Ivoire and Senegal will square clash.