Yusuf: Missed Chances Cost Us Guinea Game

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Head coach of the home-based Super Eagles, Salisu Yusuf, on Saturday evening rued his team’s missed chances in their second Group A match of the 2017 West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations following the scoreless draw with Guinea at the Cape Coast Stadium, central region in Ghana, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The Eagles who advanced to the group stages of the sub regional tournament by defeating Sierra Leone 2-0 on Monday drew their first group by same barren draw against Mali on Thursday.

“We had three or four chances and we couldn’t take them, but we look forward to playing Ghana,” Yusuf said in his post match reaction after the Saturday’s match.

The former Kano Pillars handler however plays down the advantage Ghana may have in their last group game on Monday.

“We know Ghana are the hosts, but we have to play the game first and finish the game.

“When you get it right, when you take your chances, everything is possible. Every team is beatable. We have to work hard and be ready for Ghana,” Yusuf concluded.

A draw agsinst Ghana may not be sufficient for the Nigerian team who have two point. A win for Guinea at the expense of Mali coupled with a Nigeria defeat means elimination for the 2010 winners of the tournament-and runners up the following year.