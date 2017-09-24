Yusuf: WAFU Cup Final Defeat To Ghana Good For Home-Based Eagles

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Home-based Super Eagles of Nigeria coach Salisu Yusuf believes there are positives to take from the 4-1 defeat his team suffered in the final of the 2017 West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Cup against hosts Ghana on Sunday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Stephen Sarfo (brace), Winnful Cobbina and Vincent Atingah scored for the Black Stars while Rabiu Ali’s late strike from a freekick proved to be only a consolation.

“We lost to a good team and they (Ghana) deserved to win because they took their chances and it was a good lesson for us,” the former Kano Pillars coach said in his post-match reaction.

Yusuf assessed the overall quality of football on display in the competition.

“For me the level of the competition was high. This is a good preparation for us ahead of the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN). I’m not happy we lost but all the same I’m impressed by the performance of my players in this competition.”

