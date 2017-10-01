Zambia Arrive Ghana Camp, Lodge At Airside Hotels Accra

By Kayode Ogundare in Accra:

Chipolopolo Bullets of Zambia effectively got their preparations for next Saturday’s all-important 2018 World Cup qualifying match against Nigeria off the ground with their arrival Sunday evening to open a training camp in Accra, the Ghanaian capital with a contigent of players and officials.

The team, which landed in two batches, have chosen the plush Airside Hotel as their training base and was received on arrival by the Zambian High Commissioner to Ghana who led other diplomatic staff as well as the Zambian community in Ghana to the Kotoka International Airport.

The first batch arrived on a South African Airways flight which touched down at about 7pm Nigerian time but it took sometime for the contigent to clear immigrations and emerged into the waiting arms of their compatriots who turned the Arrivals hall into a carnival and took time to pose for photographs with the fans before jetting off for their hotel.

The second batch arrived a little bit after 10pm but was immediately transferred into an airport shuttle bus which drove them to the hotel.

The disparity in their arrival time, as reported earlier on Sunday by completesportsnigeria.com , was due to the decision to allow some time for the Zesco United players who played away to Real Nakonde on Saturday for the MTN-FAZ Super League match.

With the full compliment of players, the Chipolopolo can now commence full training on Monday morning and they are expected to leave for Uyo on Thursday.

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.