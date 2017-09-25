Zambia Begin Training For Nigeria Clash With 21 Players

By Johnny Edward:

Zambia’s Chipolopolo have kicked off their preparation for their October 7 World Cup qualifier against the Super Eagles of Nigeria billed for the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

According to a video posted on the official Facebook handle of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ), 21 locally-based players took part in Chipolopolo’s first session at Nkoloma Stadium on Monday.

The players missing from Monday’s session were Simon Silwimba, Fackson Kapumbu (Zesco United), John Ching’andu (Zesco United FC), Augustine Mulenga (Zanaco). These players missed out due to club engagements.

Meanwhile, the foreign-based players will be expected to join the camp on Sunday ahead of the must win encounter that will be held in Uyo.

21 Zambian players in camp

Goalkeepers: Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco), Allan Chibwe (Power Dynamos), Kelvin Malunga (Nkana FC).

Defender: Adrian Chama (Green Buffaloes), Muchindu Boston, Moses Nyondo (Nkana FC), Webster Mulenga (Red Arrows), Isaac Shamujompa (Power Dynamos),Ziyo Tembo (Zanaco FC)

Midfielders: Donashano Malama (Nkana FC), Kondwani Mtonga, Mischeck Chaila, Ernest Mbewe, Augustine Mulenga (Zanaco), Godfrey Ngwenya, Larry Bwalya (Power Dynamos), Jack Chirwa, Mike Katiba, Diamond Chikwekwe (Green Buffaloes)

