Zambia Break Up Ghana Training Camp, Set To Hit Abuja On Wednesday

By Kayode Ogundare in Accra:

The Chipolopolo of Zambia will enter the next phase of their preparations when they arrive Abuja on Wednesday ahead of next Saturday’s crucial World Cup qualifier againt the Super Eagles in Uyo, completesportsnigeria.com can report.

Zambia, which set up a training camp in Accra, after a proposed tour of Spain was botched, had spent the last four days in the Ghanaian capital trying to perfect strategies for the must-win game.

According to Chris Chibuye, team manager of the Chipolopolo, the Southern African side will close the Ghana camp and fly to Abuja where they’ll stay before moving down to Uyo for the game on Saturday.

Zambia trail Nigeria by three points and must not lose this game in order to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

