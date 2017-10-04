Zambia Break Up Ghana Training Camp, Set To Hit Abuja On Wednesday

By Kayode Ogundare in Accra:
The Chipolopolo of Zambia will enter the next phase of their preparations when they arrive Abuja on Wednesday ahead of next Saturday’s crucial World Cup qualifier againt the Super Eagles in Uyo, completesportsnigeria.com can report.
Zambia, which set up a training camp in Accra, after a proposed tour of Spain was botched, had spent the last four days in the Ghanaian capital trying to perfect strategies for the must-win game.
According to Chris Chibuye, team manager of the Chipolopolo, the Southern African side will close the Ghana camp and fly to Abuja where they’ll stay before moving down to Uyo for the game on Saturday.
Zambia trail Nigeria by three points and must not lose this game in order to keep their World Cup hopes alive.
REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.
Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.
COMMENTS
I want Nigeria to do Zambia what we did to Liberia in 2012. After missing out of race for AFCON Equitoria Guinea and Gabon in 2012, Nigeria came up against Liberia in the last phase of the 2013 AFCON qualifiers. We drew 2:2 with them in Moronvia and the Leon Stars became so boastful like these Zambians, promising to disgrace us Portharcourt. I guess our players were deeply hurt by those insultive comments leading up to the match. They pummelled Liberia by 6 goals to 1 at the Liberation Stadium. One of their key men even got a marching order. Thanks to goals from V. Moses (2), Mikel (1), Ambrose (1), Musa (1). I’ve forgotten the other goal scorer. Let the Super Eagles do the same to these Chipolopolo stars , to keep their mouth shut. We can do it. Many of the players who scored against Liberia are still in this team. These Zambians are becoming so annoying.
Bro wait and see it will be Nigeria 7-0 chipolopolo