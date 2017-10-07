Zambia Captain Mweene: We Made Super Eagles Sweat To Beat Us

By Nurudeen Obalola in Uyo:

Zambia captain Kennedy Mweene is proud of his team despite Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Nigeria in a World Cup qualifier here in Uyo.

The young Chipolopolo side pushed the Super Eagles before finally succumbing to a late goal by substitute Alex Iwobi.

The win sealed Nigeria’s passage to their third straight World Cup and left Zambia falling short.

“We have lots of young players in our team and we are rebuilding,” Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Mweene said during his post-match reaction at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

“Games like this one give young players great experience and we’re happy with our performance. “We’re happy with the game, it was not easy for us but it was not easy for Nigeria too.

“Nigeria had to sweat to beat us and I think this is our best game in the qualifiers.”

Mweene was however disappointed his brave young side could not hold the Super Eagles.

“I’m proud of everyone in our team,” he added. “I’m not disappointed with the performance although I’m disappointed with the result.”

The Super Eagles qualified for the World Cup with a game to spare, garnering an impressive 13 points from five matches.

