Zambia Coach Hails D’Tigers’ ‘Polished’ Performance Vs Cameroon

By Johnny Edward:

The assistant basketball coach of the Zambia‘s Men’s senior national team, Liz Mills is impressed with the ‘polished’ performance of Nigeria’s D’Tigers who outscored Cameroon to book a place in the semi-finals of the ongoing 2017 Afrobasket Championsship Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Nigeria defeated Cameroon 106-91 with Team captain, Ike Diogu leading the way scoring with 28 points, while Ikechukwu Nwamu and Bryant Mbamalu churned 25 and 22 points respectively. Akin Akindele also had 13 points.

The result also saw Nigeria’s D’Tigers became the first side to reach 100 points at the ongoing 2017 AfroBasket championship.

“An absolutely polished performance see Nigeria cruise past Cameroon into the #AfroBasket2017 semi finals,” the Zambian men’s assistant coach, Liz Mills tweeted through her Tweeter handle @Coach_LizMills.”

D’Tigers will face the winner of Senegal and Angola in the semi-final game on Friday.

In the previous game played Morocco defeated Egypt 66-62. Morocco will face the winner of Tunisia or DR Congo in the semi-finals.