Zambia Coach Invites 20 Players For Super Eagles Clash

By Hanifat Mustapha:
Zambia’s coach Wedson Nyirenda has invited 20 local players in preparation for the October 7 2018 World Cup qualifier against Nigeria in Uyo.
According to zambianfootball.co.zm Nyirenda also included Zambia U-17 player Lameck Banda in the squad to face the Super Eagles.
Banda has been in top form for his club Nkwazi F.C. He scored the winning goal for the club against Zanaco in the Zambian Premier League on 13th September 2017.
The players are expected to be in camp on Monday to prepare for the game that Chipolopolo must win to keep pace with the Super Eagles in the race for a World Cup ticket.
Zambia have seven points in African qualifying Group B, whioe Nigeria lead the group with 10 points.
Other players invited to the squad are:GOALKEEPERS:Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco)Kelvin Malunga (Nkana)DEFENDERS:Simon Silwimba (Zesco United)Fackson Kapumbu (Zesco United)Ziyo Tembo (Zanaco)Donashano Malama (Nkana)Boston Muchindu (Nkana)Moses Nyondo (Nkana)Adrian Chama (Green Buffaloes)Isaac Shamushopa (Power Dynamos)MIDFIELDERS:Godfrey Ngwenya (Power Dynamos)Kondwani Mtonga (Zesco United)John Ching’andu (Zesco United)Ernest Mbewe (Zanaco)Augustine Mulenga (Zanaco)Webster Mulenga (Red Arrows).STRIKERS:Martin Phiri (Power Dynamos)Alex Ng’onga (Power Dynamos)Lubinda Mundia (Red Arrows)The players are expected to be in Zambia’s camp on Monday to prepare ahead for the game.Zambia who has 7 points in Group B defeated Algeria home and away with a 4-1 win on aggregate will play Nigeria who is leading the group with 10 points on 7th October 2017 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo.
Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.
COMMENTS