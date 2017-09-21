Zambia Coach Invites 20 Players For Super Eagles Clash

Zambia’s coach Wedson Nyirenda has invited 20 local players in preparation for the October 7 2018 World Cup qualifier against Nigeria in Uyo.

According to zambianfootball.co.zm Nyirenda also included Zambia U-17 player Lameck Banda in the squad to face the Super Eagles.

Banda has been in top form for his club Nkwazi F.C. He scored the winning goal for the club against Zanaco in the Zambian Premier League on 13th September 2017.