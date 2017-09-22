Zambia Coach Nyirenda Hands Bwalya, Five Others Late Call-up‎ Ahead Nigeria Clash

Zambia coach Wedson Nyirenda has added six more players to an initial list of 20 players called up to camp ahead of their crucial 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Nigeria at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium Uyo on October 7.

According to Lusaka Times, Nyirenda has invited Power Dynamos midfielder Larry Bwalya to the squad for the first time in two years. Bwalya has been in splendid form for Power Dynamos this season scoring four league goals and over seven assists for the Kitwe side.

Also called up to the Chipolopolo provisional squad are Allan Chibwe (Power Dynamos), Mike Katiba, Diamond Chikwekwe, Jack Chirwa (Green Buffaloes) and Misheck Chaila (Zesco United) according.

The players are expected to report to camp on Monday to be joined by the foreign-based players at a later stage.

Zambia’s Provisional Squad Ahead Nigeria Clash

Goalkeepers: Toaster Nsabata Goalkeeper (Zanaco), Allan Chibwe (Power Dynamos), Kelvin Malunga (Nkana FC).

Defender: Simon Silwimba, Fackson Kapumbu (Zesco United), Adrian Chama (Green Buffaloes), Muchindu Boston, Moses Nyondo (Nkana FC), Ziyo Tembo (Zanaco FC), Webster Mulenga (Red Arrows), Isaac Shamujompa (Power Dynamos)

Midfielders: Donashano Malama (Nkana FC), Kondwani Mtonga, Mischeck Chaila, John Ching’andu (Zesco United FC), Ernest Mbewe, Augustine Mulenga (Zanaco), Godfrey Ngwenya, Larry Bwalya (Power Dynamos), Jack Chirwa, Mike Katiba, Diamond Chikwekwe (Green Buffaloes)

