By Johnny Edward (photo by Ganiyu Yusuf) in Uyo:

Zambia coach Wedson Nyirenda believes Saturday’s 2018 World Cup qualifier against the Super Eagles of Nigeria will be a game of wits, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Nyirenda, who warned the Super Eagles that they will face a different side from the team that lost 2-1 on matchday 1 in the FIFA World Cup qualifying series, claims that he has a team full of small names who can play football.

“They (Super Eagles) need to win to get to Russia so do we as well and the best team will carry the day,” Nyirenda said prior to his team’s closed training session at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium here in Uyo on Friday evening.

“Every match is a new game. We lost to Nigeria last year and I think it was with a different team totally from this one and this time we have a different from the one that lost to Nigeria.

“We have a strong team so Saturday’s game will be a game of wits and the best team will carry the day.”

On the quality the Super Eagles possess in their squad, Nyirenda replied: “You don’t win games before you get on the pitch. Nigeria have big names and we don’t have big names in our squad but I’d tell you this we have 11 players and small players who can play football.”

He added that Patson Daka is fit to start Saturday’s game.

Daka who scored the winner for Zambia in their 1-0 win over Algeria in Constantine on matchday 4 was a major doubt for the game but has been declared fit to feature.

