Zambia Coach Nyirenda Warns Players To Be Psychologically Ready For Nigeria

By Kayode Ogundare:

Chipolopolo coach Wedson Nyirenda has cranked up the pressure ahead of the October 7 monster clash against Nigeria in Uyo by warning his players to either be mentally ready for the group leaders or else the players will be shown the door, according to reports in Zambian media.

Nyirenda set the tone for the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier by psyching his players that the match against the Super Eagles will be highly psychological hence the need to be mentally ready.

“This game will be highly psychological, therefore we are working on their mental strength before the match. Every player and everyone on our bench know and believe that this time is our time. God can only show you the fish and it up to you to fish it out,” he said.

“Looking at the way we worked against Algeria home and away it tells a lot of stories. The boys now know and believe it can be done. Nigeria is a different team we are not going to be big headed because we beat Algeria we are focussed on looking at Nigeria only.”

Nyirenda, a former national team star also said that players need to prove themselves to earn a position in the team.

“No player is indispensable and there is no permanent position for anyone. If you show you can do it, we will give you the chance, that’s my principle. I don’t give chance because you are my father’s son from another mother; you just have to do what we want. The players need to work, this is not time to party. We are in for a very big battle, we need to do it for the fans and the country.”

Nigeria and Zambia are locked in the battle for the sole ticket from Group B and the game in Uyo could be the decider. Three points separate the two teams and a win for Nigeria will hand the Super Eagles a sixth World Cup ticket while any other result will ensure that the battle go down till the last day when Nigeria travel to Algeria while Zambia play at home to Cameroon.

