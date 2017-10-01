Zambia Due To Arrive Accra Training Camp 4pm Nigerian Time On Sunday

By Kayode Ogundare in Accra:

The Zambian national football team, the Chipolopolo are currently en-route their Ghana training camp with the first batch of players and officials expected to land in Accra, the Ghanian capital, at 4pm Nigeria time on Sunday.

Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) communication manager Desmond Katongo said the team left Lusaka in two batches with the first group starting off at 07:00hours and the last batch at 13:00 hours.

Katongo said the two schedules were meant to accommodate Zesco United players, who were away to Real Nakonde on Saturday for the MTN-FAZ Super League match.

With an estimated 10hours flying time between Lusaka and Accra, the first batch will be expected in at the Kotoka International Airport at 4pm Nigerian time while the second batch will jet in at 11pm same day.

The team will set up a base in Accra before moving to Nigeria on Wednesday for the final phase of camping before the crucial match at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on Saturday, October 7th, 2017.

