Zambia FA Boss Kamanga: Chipolopolo Can Shock Super Eagles In Uyo

The President of Football Association of Zambia Andrew Kamanga believes Chipolopolo’s 1-0 win against Algeria in the second leg of their FIFA 2018 World Cup Russia qualifier last week has indicated that they are capable of beating Super Eagles away from home.

Zambia completed the double over Algeria following a 1-0 win the World Cup qualifier in Constantine on September 5.

The win saw the Chipolopolo go seven points in Group B, just three points behind leaders the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Their next fixture is in Uyo against the Super Eagles on October 7. Kamanga believes Chipolopolo can also achieve the same feat in Uyo on matchday five.

“So the must-win game is Nigeria, and I think the team has demonstrated the capacity to win away from home,” Kamanga told MTN Football Zambia.

“It was not an easy game, Algeria is a highly-rated team. They have got a lot of skilful players and I think our team was up to the task and I think they put in a marvellous performance.”

Kamanga also went on to hail the blend of experienced players from the 2012 CAF African Cup of Nations-winning side.

“Hats off to the technical bench. We have had issues around player selection but now I think the coach was really spoilt for selection. And I think we have now raised the level of competition for the senior national team because the players from the under-20 are also knocking,” Kamanga added.

“We have blended the team with players from the CHAN, COSAFA as well as those playing in Europe so it is a very good mix.

“There are players who are still there I think Stoppilla Sunzu, Chisamba Lungu and Kennedy Mweene who has done a fantastic job to take the younger ones under his wing.”