Zambia Fans In Ghana Predict Wide-Margin Victory For Chipolopolo Against Nigeria

By Kayode Ogundare in Accra:

If wishes were horses, next Saturday’s World Cup qualifier between Nigeria and Zambia at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium will result in a cricket score for the visiting Chipolopolo Bullets, according to their fans who spoke exclusively to Completesportsnigeria.com at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra on Sunday evening.

Ferdinand Afful, a Zambian student at the Accra University of technology said he’s convinced that the Zambians will leave Uyo with the goals and three points in the kitty.

He said: “We are talking about a new Zambia team with a new mentality.

This was not the team that Nigeria beat in Ndola but a new team of young players who have shown that Zambia belongs at the top of African football. You saw what we did to Algeria home and away? We are coming to do the same to your team in Nigeria,” he boasted.

Afful’s brother, Conrad who’s also a student at the same university echoed his sibling’s optimism and predicted the same three-nil scoreline.

“I know it is funny but I think we are capable of winning by as many as three goals. I have doubt in the ability of our players. We may not have as many players in Europe as Nigeria but our strenght is in our unity as a team. Patson Daka is the player who will ruin your team because his pace will just be too much for your boys,” he said.

Also joining in the wide-margin ‘prophecy’ was Boyd Mwala, also a student but he expressed the wish that the Zambia team would keep an eye on Nigeria’s experienced players like Mikel Obi and Victor Moses who he claimed could hurt their World Cup chances.

“Really I wished it was possible for both countries to go to the World Cup but since we cannot, I would rather it is Zambia and to do that we will beat Nigeria in your country next Saturday. I am sure of it and I will tell you that I said so after the game.”

A small enthusiastic crowd of Zambian supporters thronged the airport in Accra to welcome their national team to Ghana as they opened camp for the crucial game in Uyo on October 7, 2017.

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.