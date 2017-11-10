Zambia Keeper, Mweene: We Must Forget Loss To Nigeria, Fight For Pride Vs Cameroon

Chipolopolo of Zambia goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene has urged his teammates to put their 1-0 defear to the Super Eagles of Nigeria behind them and play for pride and honour this weekend against Cameroon in their last 2018 FIFA World Cup African qualifying Group B match in Ndola.

Zambia and Cameroon meet in a dead-rubber matchday six clash on Saturday at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

The Super Eagles clinched the group’s sole ticket after their win against Zambia in Uyo on October 7 .

Zambia occupy second spot on seven points, a point ahead of Cameroon with Algeria at the bottom with just a point from five games.

And for Mweene, it is important to move ahead and look ahead to the bigger picture

“There are disappointments in life, but if it wasn’t meant to be, is not meant to be. As professional footballers, we will have a lot of disappointment but we have to forge ahead because that is not the only game,” Mweene told Cafonline.‎

“If we continue dwelling on that game (loss to Nigeria) we won’t come out of our shell and will always be disappointed.

“What is important is to look forward to this game on Saturday bearing in mind that it may not be important but as a player it is important to finish on a good note.

“It will be encouraging and it will bring positive energy as well considering the team is composed of young players who were playing in their first qualifiers and will be motivated to work extra hard.

“It will be encouraging not only for the younger guys but for us seniors too. We have to show we respect our flag and nation,” the Mamelodi Sundowns goalie added.

The Mamelodi Sundowns shot stopper added that this weekend’s match should serve as the platform for the new-look Zambia ahead of a busy schedule in early 2018 that begins with the Total African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Morocco in January for the home-based players in the team and thereafter, the resumption of the Total Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2019 qualifiers in March away to Namibia.

He said :“Games like these give an opportunity for the local guys even if they don’t participate on Saturday . It gives them a chance to show what they can do before they go to camp for the CHAN in December.

“We also have to carry on and improve in the Total AFCON Cameroon 2019 qualifiers. We have Namibia, Mozambique and Guinea Bissau to play and we are on zero points.

“But anything is possible. I have no doubt that with the team that we have we will qualify for Total AFCON Cameroon 2019.”

