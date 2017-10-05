The Zambia squad arrived in Uyo on Thursday for Saturday’s Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier against Nigeria.

The contingent landed at the Ibom International Airport at about 3.45pm and headed for the Davok Suites at Ewet Housing Estate in the Uyo metropolis.

Cameroon, who Nigeria defeated 4-0 in Uyo in September, also stayed at Davok Suites, instead of the Le Meridien Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort in Uruan Local Government on the outskirts of Uyo where the Super Eagles and their opponents normally stay.

Completesportsnigeria.com’s GANIYU YUSUF was with the Zambians as they arrived and drove in a branded luxury bus from the airport to their hotel under light rain. Here are some of his best shots…

