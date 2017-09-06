Zambia Legend Kalusha: Expect Surprises In CAF 2018 World Cup Qualifiers

By James Agberebi:

Zambia legend, Kalusha Bwalya, believes the Chipolopolo can still pull a surprise and qualify ahead of Group B leaders Super Eagles of Nigeria following their shock 1-0 away win against Algeria on Tuesday on matchday four.

A 67th minute goal by Patson Daka, secured the important win for Zambia who have now cut the Eagles lead down to three points.

Zambia’s win also saw Algeria got eliminated alongside Cameroon in the race to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Reflecting on the outcomes of matchday four results on Tuesday which saw the likes of Cote d’Ivoire, South Africa and Congo also losing at home, the former Zambia captain, the1988 Africa Player of the Year, stated that the qualifiers are far from decided going into the last two games.

Bwalya tweeted via his verified Twitter handle immediately the Chipolopolo wrapped up the away win Tuesday night: ‎”Full time: #Algeria 0-1 #Zambia. #Zambia still in this race. Well done #Chipolopolo.#

And an obviously confident Bwalya tweeted again Wednesday morning: “If you look at the CAF World Cup 2018 qualifiers with two games to play, surprises are in store surely. Hold tight.”

Zambia’s next game is in Uyo against the Super Eagles on October 7.

The Eagles are top of Group B on 10 points and are followed by Zambia on seven points. Cameroon in third position have three points while Algeria have one point and bottom of the group.