Zambia List 13 Things To Do To Overcome Nigeria In Uyo

It’s less than three weeks to the all-important 2018 World Cup qualifying game between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and the Chipolopolo of Zambia at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on october 7, 2017.
The Zambians are not leaving any stone unturned in a bid to win the game and thus avenge the 2-1 home loss they suffered on Matchday 1 while also nicking the sole ticket to Russia.
A Zambian journalist, simply identified by the initials RW and writing in the Zambian Observer, has therefore made a checklist of the 13 things Zambia must do to defeat Nigeria in October.
See if you agree with him…
1. We should respect Nigeria more than we did in the first half, but not fear them, no surrender, no retreat, no defeat.
2. Use attack-minded 4-5-1 or 4-4-2, remember Nigeria can sit back if they wish, winning is our only option.
3. Don’t allow them to shoot, we should close in and frustrate. They can score from range, place goals that outstretch the keepers, hit volleys and score from set pieces, we know that.
4. Long searching balls will be less effective, the Nigerian centre backs are physical and solid.
5. Tactically designate a marker for Victor Moses.
6. Recall Fwayo Tembo, he can beat the Nigerian defenders, he gave Nigeria problems in our home fixture.
7. Exploit the flanks with options of Fashion Sakala, Augustine Mulenga or Fwayo Tembo.
8. Enoch Mwepu and Kondwani Mtonga should solidify their partnership, that’s our engine against Nigeria.
9. Through balls will work well for Patson Daka’s speed better than high balls.
10. When we manage to kill the game, Lungu Chisamba can come in to hold the ball and invite fouls.
11. Get a better jersey for the boys, they are toiling and sacrificing and deserve a better jersey than that 4th grade stripe.
12. Wedson Nyirenda should continue wearing the light blue jacket and running in the opposite direction when we score, it’s or new “luck white shirt”.
13. Last but most importantly, Pray.
READ ALSO:
Ex-Zambia Star Malitoli: Chipolopolo Can Beat Super Eagles Like We Beat Algeria
A win for Nigeria will automatically extinguish any hopes of a first World Cup appearance for the Zambians while a draw or outright win will drag the tussle to the last match of the round on November 6 when Nigeria go away to Algeria while Zambia host Cameroon.
Both Cameroon and Algeria are already eliminated from the race to reach the World Cup.
COMMENTS
1 I agree with this writer. Dont Respect Nigeria and regret it.
2 This is good for Nigeria as attack mindedness will open the back to allow our attack minded Victor Moses, Odion Ighalo and Alex Iwobi to pump in the needed goals.
3 Nigeria don’t shoot. We like dribbling in and score interesting goals. Maybe from frreekicks which means you can only block.
4 We actually have a no nonsense defence. You are right there.
5 Is it possible to stop Moses!? Remember he is a defender in Chelsea and an attacker for the Eagles. So how do you stop such a person? …
6 Tembo is rusty and so will be useless. Good for Nigeria anyway if you invite him.
7 The flanks you mean Elderson Echiejile wing. Don’t even go there as Aina Ola is around. If Elderson is ineffective, Ola can do an effective job there. She hu Abdulahi’s wing is a no go area.
8 Who are these guys that you mentioned? Were they in the 1st leg in Lusaka or new invitees? Whatever, they will only try. .
9 Through ball ke. Are we playing secondary school football here? You are funny indeed. Is it through the midfield or where. You have heard of Mikel Obi and Ndidi abi? ok.
10 It is Nigeria that will kill the game after loading in the goals. Until Nigeria has scored 3-4 goals you will never rest defending. .
11 What has jersey has to do with the match. This guy is really funny. Ok, it is good to look nice anyway.
.
12 Blue jacket for the coach? I do believe in fetish things. Running the opposite side is what? Don’t worry! There will be no need to do any running to whatever side as you will not score a single goal. You will spend all the time defending so as to not concede cameroonised goal fest.
13 Pray ke. Eagles are prayer warriors. If prayers win matches, Nigeria would have been winning the world cup, CAF, WAFU, Champion league, FIFA World club, confederation cup, All Olympic. My friend don’t even go rhere as you can never beat Nigeria in that area. They pray before and after first half, before and after the second half especially if they win.
Well well well. I hope I have not inadvertently revealed some Eagles’ secret. Zambia should study this response to the 13 point. Na advice.