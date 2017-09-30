Zambia Lose Algeria Tormentor Mwila, Belgium-Based Star For Nigeria Clash

By David Meshioye:

Chipolopolo of Zambia’s quest to pull an upset in the October 7 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Nigeria has suffered a major knock as South African club Platinum Stars ace Brian Mwila and K.V Oostende of Belgium midfielder Emmanuel Banda have been ruled out of the encounter, Completesportsnigeria.com can report.

Zambia national team doctor George Magwende confirmed to Fazfootball.com that the duo will not be part of Chipolopolo’s travelling party to Nigeria after they failed to recover in time from injuries.

In a drastic move to fill up the void, coach Wedson Nyirenda has opted for Power Dynamos midfielder Alex Ng’onga and Zesco United’s John Ching’andu as late replacements.

“Brian (Mwila) will not be part of the team as he had a recurrence of the injury he suffered during the Algeria game. It is best to give him time to fully recover,” team doctor George Magwende said to Fazfootball.com.

Mwila scored a brace in Zambia’s 3-1 win over Algeria in Ndola on September 2.

Nigeria will book a place in Russia 2018 World Cup should the Super Eagles beat Zambia in Uyo while anything short of victory could see Zambia relying on the outcome of the final group game against Cameroun to know their fate while the Super Eagles travel to Blida to face Algeria.

