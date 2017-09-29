Zambia Name Squad For Super Eagles Clash

By Hanifat Mustapha: Zambia have named a 23-man squad for the 7 October World Cup qualifier against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Uyo.

Chipolopolo coach Wedson Nyirenda has kept faith in the squad that defeated Algeria home and away in early September.

According to Zambianfootball.co.zm Nyirenda has invited Spartak Moscow striker Fashion Sakala who just served a one-match suspension and 2016/17 UEFA Youth league winner Patson Daka who scored for Salzburg on 21 September.

Other invited players include newly signed Orlando Pirates striker Justin Shonga and Brian Mwila from Platinum stars.

Nigeria defeated Zambia 2-1 in the first leg of the qualifiers in Ndola and defeated Algeria home and away.

Zambia are second in African qualifying Group B with seven points, while Nigeria lead the group with 10 points.

Zambia Squad

Goalkeepers

Kennedy Mweene (Memelodi Sundowns, South Africa)

Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco) and Allan Chibue (Power Dynamos)

Defenders

Simon Silwimba, Fackson Kapumbu ( both Zesco United), Adrian Chama (Green Buffaloes), Stoppila Sunzu (Arsenal Tula Russia), Zigo Tembo (Zanaco), Isaac Shamujompa (Power Dynamos).

Midfielders

Chisamba Lungu (Allanyespor, Turkey)

Edward Chilufya (Djurgardens Sweden)

Donashano Malama (Nkana), Konduani Mtonga, Misheck Chaila (both Zesco United), Augustine Mulenga (Zanaco), Enock Mwepu ( FC Liefering Austria), Emmanuel Banda (K.V Dostende Belgium), Roderick Kabwe (Cape Town Ajax, South Africa) Ernest Mbewe ( Zanaco).

Strikers

Justin Shonga (Orlando Pirates), Fashion Sankala ( Spartak Moscow, Russia), Brian Mwila (Platinum Stars) and Patson Dhaka (Red Bull Salzburg, Austria)

