Zambia Plan To Camp In Europe For Super Eagles Clash

By David Meshioye:

Nigeria’s next opponents in the on-going 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Chipolopolo of Zambia, are expected to camp outside their country ahead of the October 7 clash with the Super Eagles in Uyo, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Zambian website Zamfoot revealed that the country’s soccer governing body, the Football Aassociation of Zambia could be forced to set into motion programmes that will ensure the team undergo serious preparation ahead of the all important qualifier after a shock win over Algeria in Constantine.

“We have been talking to the Football Association of Zambia [FAZ] and they are also interested in camping the team outside the country and if that comes, it will be a bonus to the players,” Chipolopolo coach Wesson Nyirenda said.

Reacting to Nyirenda’s comments, Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) President Andrew Kamanga said it will be a good step in the right direction since most the invited players are based in Europe.

“As you know some of the players are already in Europe, they didn’t come with us, they have already gone back and we may see it fit to camp the team abroad so that it is easier to prepare the team adequately,” Kamanga said.

Nigeria top the group with 10 points and would need an outright win to guarantee picking the group’s sole ticket while Zambia also need a win Uyo to stand a chance of qualifying for its first World Cup after picking seven points from four matches.