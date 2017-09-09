Zambia President Offers Chipolopolo Support Vs Super Eagles

By David Meshioye:

Zambia President Edgar Lungu has thrown his weight behind the national team and has tasked the country’s sports minister to liaise with Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) chieftains on how the players can be motivated as Chipolopolo dream of qualifying for their maiden World Cup.

Sports minister Moses Mawere told dailynations.news that President Lungu is eager to see Zambia qualify for their first World Cup after years of heartache and he is ready to give the team necessary support to reach the pinnacle of global football as they face Nigeria in a key qualifier billed for Uyo on October 7.

Meanwhile, Football Association of Zambia are already toying with the idea of camping Chipolopolo of Zambia in Spain ahead of October 7 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria in Uyo, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

FAZ could be tilting towards picking Spain as camping site given the series of positive results national teams have recorded each time they embarked on the tour of Spain.

Lusaka Times reports that FAZ had once camped the country’s U-20 side in Spain and later took Africa by storm by winning AFCON U-20 tournament last March.

Nigeria lead Group B with 10 points from four matches and need an outright win over Zambia in Uyo to confirm their place in 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Zambia on the other hand must beat Super Eagles in Uyo to become joint group leadesr and then take the group to the wire.