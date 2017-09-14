Zambia Ranked Top Southern African Team By FIFA

Zambian are now the highest ranked team from the Council of South Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) region after moving up 18 places on the latest FIFA ranking published on Thursday in Zurich.

Zambia, who were ranked 96th in August, are now 78th in the world rankings and also occupy the 16th position in Africa. This is the best movement they have recorded since winning the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations.

Chipolopolo defeated Algeria home and away in the ongoing Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers. The results from the games helped Wedson Nyirenda’s to obtain seven points, three points behind Nigeria who have 10 points in Group B.

South Africa who are ranked 80th globally and 18th in Africa are behind Zambia in the COSAFA region while the COSAFA champions Zimbabwe are ranked fourth in the region, 27th in Africa and 105th in the world behind Madagascar who occupy the 26th position in Africa and 101st in the world.

Nigeria host Zambia in a key Group B World Cup qualifier in Uyo on October 7. A win for the Super Eagles will guarantee them their third straight World Cup ticket.

The full ranking for the Cosafa region is as follows (World ranking first):

1. Zambia (78,16)

2. South Africa (80,18)

3. Madagascar (101,26)

4. Zimbabwe (105,27)

5. Mozambique (108, 29)

6. Malawi (116,30)

7. Namibia (132,36)

8. Angola (137,40)

9. Swaziland (139,41)

10. Comoros (141,42)

11. Lesotho (143,44)

12. Botswana (146,46)

13. Mauritius (161,49)

14. Seychelles (190,53)