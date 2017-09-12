Zambia Set To Change Kit Makers Before Super Eagles Clash

The Chipolopolo of Zambia will wear a new kit when they take on the Super Eagles of Nigeria in a 2018 World Cup qualifier in Uyo in October, Completesportsnigeria.com repo rts.

Zambia are being kitted by Mafro, an Asian-based sportswear maker, and four months into the two-year deal they signed, the deal was terminated by the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) who alleged that Mafro failed to meet the contract conditions set out.

According to a statement by FAZ spokesperson, Desmond Katongo, FAZ are already in talks with alternative suitors.

“The contract between FAZ and Mafro was based on the premise that either parties would meet their obligations to the other,” Katongo said in a statement issued by FAZ.

“Despite agreement for the provision of playing kit and replica jerseys, Mafro has only partially fulfilled its obligation with regard to playing kit and similarly not been able to meet their delivery schedule for replica kits.

“MAFRO is therefore in breach of contract by their failure to meet these and several other conditions set out.

“These matters have been brought to their attention and they have been given several opportunities to redress the situation to no avail.”

Katongo added that FAZ will also be seeking legal redress against Mafro for loss of business.