Zambia Squad Land In Uyo For Super Eagles Clash

By Nurudeen Obalola in Uyo: The Zambia squad have arrived here in Uyo for Saturday’s Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier against the Super Eagles, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Zambia face Nigeria in a key World Cup qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium here in Uyo on Saturday.

The Chipolopolo contingent landed at the Ibom International Airport in the outskirts of Uyo at around 3.45 pm and were going through airport clearance at the time of this report.

They flew in from Abuja in a Dana Airlines flight, after spending a night in the Nigerian capital.

The Zambians held a training camp in Nigeria’s neighbours Ghana for four days before heading down for the clash that they must win to keep the Super Eagles in sight.

Nigeria lead African qualifying Group B with 10 points, three more than second-placed Zambia. Cameroon and Algeria have been eliminated.

A win for the Super Eagles in Uyo will steer them to their third straight World Cup after they narrowly missed the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

