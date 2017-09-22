Zambia Striker Daka Scores For Salzburg In Austrian Cup Match

Chipolopolo of Zambia striker Patson Daka opened his goals account for Austria club Red Bull Salzburg in their 3-1 away win against third division club Bruck/Leitha after extra time in the Second Round of the Austrian Cup on Thursday night.

Daka scored what proved to be the winning goal for Salzburg 11 minutes into extra time to send his club into the next round.

Fredrik Gulbrandsen gave Salzburg a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute but Dominik Burusi equalised for Bruck/Leitha on 25 minutes.

Prior to Daka’s goal, Hannes Wolf had put Salzburg 2-1 up seven minutes into extra time.

Daka scored Zambia’s goal in their 1-0 win against Algeria in the second leg Group B FIFA World Cup Russia qualifiers in Constantine.

The win took Zambia to seven points, three points behind leaders Nigeria.

Zambia will be guests to the Super Eagles in Uyo on October 7 on matchday five.

