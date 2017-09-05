Zambia Stun Algeria Away To Close Gap On Super Eagles

By James Agberebi:

Zambia stunned Algeria 1-0 away from home in Constantine on matchday four of African Group B 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday.

In the reverse fixture in Lusaka on Saturday, 10-man Zambia defeated Algeria 3-1.

The only goal of the game was scored by Patson Daka in the 67th minute to give Zambia their first away win in Group B.

The win means Zambia are now on seven points, three points behind group leaders Nigeria with two matchdays to go.

Algeria and Cameroon are now both eliminated from the race to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Zambia will travel to Uyo to face the Super Eagles on October 7 in a must win game to give their chance of qualifying for the World Cup a big boost.