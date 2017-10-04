Zambia Suffer Setback As Club Paperwork Knocks Star Midfielder Out Of Eagles Game

By Kayode Ogundare in Accra:

Chipolopolo of Zambia’s preparations for the all-important win-or-bust game against Nigeria on October 7th suffered a setback with the inability of Sweden-based Edward Chilufya to join the team.

Chilufya, who’d been expected to storm the Ghana training camp of the Zambians latest by Tuesday afternoon sent word, according to Team Manager Chris Chibuye, that he would no longer available for the game in Uyo next Saturday.

This was because his work permit paperwork was not yet finalised after signing a contract on turning 18 years.

Mwepu, who played both legs of the double victory over Algeria was expected to be one of the key figures in Coach Wedson Nyirenda’s new look Chipolopolo side aiming to reach a first ever World Cup.

His absence is another blow to a team that has seen the withdrawal through injuries of stalwarts like Brian Mwila and Emmanuel Banda.

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.