Zambia To Train At 5pm For Nigeria Clash

By Nurudeen Obalola and Johnny Edward in Uyo: Chipolopolo Zambia will have a feel of the Godswill Akpabio Stadium pitch today by 5pm when they hold their first and only training session here in Uyo Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The team arrived in Uyo on Thursday from Abuja.

A high-ranking official of the Football Association of Zambia confirmed to Completesportsnigeria.com that the team will train at the main pitch of the stadium, which will host the key Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier.

“The team will train today (Friday) by 5pm,” General Secretary of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) Ponga Liwewe told Completesportsnigeria.com at Zambia’s camp, the Davok Suites inside the swank Ewet Federal Housing Estate.

When Completesportsnigeria.com asked Mr Liwewe about a press conference before or after their training session, he replied: “We don’t plan to have any. You want one?”

When we said “Yes, sir,” Liwewe promised he would consult with his colleagues amd try to arrange one.

The Zambians will need an outright win against the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Saturday to retain their chances of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Nigeria lead African qualifying Group B with 10 points from four matches, three points ahead of Zambia with two rounds of games left.

