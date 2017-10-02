Zambia Train, Strategize At Marcel Desailly Sports Complex Accra Ahead Nigeria Clash

By Kayode Ogundare in Accra: The Chipolopolo of Zambia got down to serious business Monday morning with their first training session in Ghana at the Marcel Dessaily Sports Complex in East Legon, Accra under the watchful eyes of coach Wedson Nyirenda and his backroom staff, Completesportsnigeria.com reports. ‎

A total of 16 players trained, with the overseas-based players still expected to join the group later on Monday evening.

The training complex, better known as Lizzy Sports Complex and named after the former World Cup winner’s mother, is located in the East Legon area of the capital and has first rate facilities for football and other sports like basketball and swimming.

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.