Zambia Vice-Captain Tembo Boasts: Nothing Super About Nigeria

By Kayode Ogundare in Accra:

As the Zambian national team open their training camp in Accra, Ghana ahead of the October 7th mega-clash against Nigeria at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, vice-captain of the Chipolopolo Ziyo Tembo has talked up his team’s chances in the game and reckons there’s nothing to worry about the Super Eagles even though they lead the group with a three-point margin.

Tembo said Zambia was ready for battle and every player was focused on getting the win to boost chances of qualifying for the World Cup and the game against was just like any other game.

He said: “There is nothing sinister about the Nigeria game, it’s a game like any other we have played before. Yes they have a good side and have quality players and we can’t take that away from them but they are beatable,” Tembo said.

The Zanaco of Zambia defender insists the Chipolopolo record against Nigeria – they last won 2-0 in a friendly game 20 years ago – will not count for much as the current team is looking to create new records.

“Nigeria’s dominance over us is history for we are looking at the future and what will matter most in the game is our application on the pitch. We are not inferior to Nigeria, the only difference is that most of our players play in Africa and they have more players in Europe,” he said.

Tembo added that the team would make Zambians proud by beating Nigeria.

