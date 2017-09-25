ZAMBIA WATCH: Sunzu Loses With Arsenal Tula; Daka, Mwepu’s Salzburg Hold Alhassan’s Wien

By James Agberebi:

Chipolopolo of Zambia defender Stoppila Sunzu was in action for Arsenal Tula who lost 1-0 away to UFA in the Russian top flight on Sunday.

UFA’s goal was scored by Nigerian forward Sylvester Igboun in the 77th minute.

Sunzu, 28, was in action for 90 minutes in the defeat.

In the Austrian Bundesliga, Chipolopolo’s goal scorer in the 1-0 away win against Algeria in the FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifier in Constantine, Patson Daka, was introduced with 15 minutes left for Salzburg in their 0-0 home draw against Austria Wien.

Austria Wien featured former Akwa United forward Ibrahim Alhassan.

The game was Daka’s third league appearance for Salzburg without a goal yet.

He however scored in Salzburg’s 3-1 win against Bruck/Leitha in the Austrian Cup on Thursday.

Daka’s Chipolopolo teammate Enock Mwepu was an unused substitute for Salzburg in the draw.

Mwepu is however yet to make his league debut for Salzburg this season.

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.