Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has confirmed that he has signed a new contract with the Spanish champions despite no official announcement from the club.

Zidane’s deal at the club was set to run out at the end of the season.

“In terms of the renewal, it’s already done,” Zidane told a news conference ahead of his side’s LaLiga clash against Real Betis on Wednesday.

“I care about the day to day and I’m not looking further than that.”

Isco Alcaron and fullbacks Dani Carvajal and Marcelo also agreed to new deals with the club recently.

Since Zidane took charge, the former French international has won the UEFA Champions League trophy twice, a LaLiga title as well as the UEFA Super Cup twice and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid will be without defender Theo Hernandez who injured his shoulder in Sunday’s 3-1 win LaLiga at Real Sociedad when they take on Real Betis.

Hernandez is expected to be out for two weeks.

“He has been diagnosed with a partial dislocation of the right shoulder,” the club said in a statement on Tuesday.

Read Also: Asensio Won’t Follow Neymar, Mbappe Footsteps To PSG

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $400 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.